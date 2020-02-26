EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro sidelined vs. yen above 120.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY consolidates near the 120.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 120.32/57 resistance zone.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY reversed up sharply from four-month lows while trading just below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is in consolidation mode above the 50 and 100 SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market seems well-supported in the 119.00/120.00 zone and bulls would gather momentum on a break above the 120.32/57 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
 
Resistance: 120.32, 120.57, 121.00
Support: 119.82, 119.44, 119.07 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.04
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 119.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.03
Daily SMA50 120.96
Daily SMA100 120.72
Daily SMA200 120.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.54
Previous Daily Low 119.41
Previous Weekly High 121.4
Previous Weekly Low 118.46
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

