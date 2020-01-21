EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro rolling into Asia near seven-day lows, sub-122.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY wedge pattern is weighing on the EUR/JPY.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 121.64 support.
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
After Friday’s drop, the market is weakening below the 122.00 level while holding above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).  
 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market broke down from a rising wedge pattern while piercing below the 121.83 support and challenging the 100-period simple moving average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. As the market is weakening the spot is set to keep declining towards the 121.64 and 121.13 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistances are seen near 121.83, 122.21, 122.66 and 122.90 levels.
  

Additional key level

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.73
Today Daily Change -0.53
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 122.26
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.79
Daily SMA50 121.11
Daily SMA100 120.19
Daily SMA200 120.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.32
Previous Daily Low 122.04
Previous Weekly High 122.88
Previous Weekly Low 121.76
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 122.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 122.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090

The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion

AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion

The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.

AUD/USD News

Chinese virus dampens market sentiment

Chinese virus dampens market sentiment

Global stocks are on the slide, with fear over the impact of the coronavirus that is spreading throughout China. A strong UK jobs report has helped push the pound higher.

Read more

XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz

XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz

XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo

The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures