EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro remains capped by 118.75 vs. Japanese yen

  • EUR/JPY rebounds from near 2020 lows and challenges 118.75 resistance. 
  • EUR/JPY remains sidelined on Wednesday below the 118.75 level.  
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating the recent bear leg while rebounding from near 2020 lows as the spot is trading below the main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart suggesting an overall negative momentum in the currency cross.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen challenged the 118.75 resistance and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart as bulls are looking for an extension up to the 119.50 and 120.00 hanlde. However, considering the overall negative bias, it still remains to be seen if the quote can overcome 119.75 hurdle. On the flip side, bears will keep targetting 118.00 and 117.50 price levels to the downside. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.21
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 118.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.7
Daily SMA50 119.39
Daily SMA100 120.31
Daily SMA200 119.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.04
Previous Daily Low 117.51
Previous Weekly High 120.35
Previous Weekly Low 116.35
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 118.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 118.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

