EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro pushing against 123.15 support area

- EUR/JPY dips lower to test support at 123.15
- The pair has lost more than 1% on a seven-day decline.
The euro yen has accelerated the seven-day downtrend from November's peak, at 125.15, after breaching the previous three day’s trading bottom at 123.65 to reach fresh two-week lows at 123.00 area.=
With technical indicators pointing lower on the daily chart, the common currency is pushing against 123.15 support area (50% Fibonacci retracement of the June-September uptrend) which together with the 123.00 psychological level might provide some support.
A daily close below 123.00 might increase negative pressure on the pair, exposing 122.25 (November 5 and 6 lows) ahead of four-month low at 121.65 (October 30 low)
On the upside, the pair should return above the 100-day SMA, now at 124.00 to ease downward pressure and clear the path towards 124.50 (November 12, 16 highs) to aim for a retest of November 11 high at 125.15.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.15
|Today Daily Change
|-0.49
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|123.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.31
|Daily SMA50
|123.77
|Daily SMA100
|123.93
|Daily SMA200
|121.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|124.03
|Previous Daily Low
|123.52
|Previous Weekly High
|125.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|122.68
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|123.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|123.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|122.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|123.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|124.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
