EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro prints fresh 2020 lows vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains under bearish pressure on the last day of the trading week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 116.05 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY remains under bearish pressure below its main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the currency cross is printing fresh 2020 lows this Friday hitting the 115.54 level intraday. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The spot is challenging the 116.05 support level after a small bounce. A daily close below the level should lead to further losses towards the 115.50 and 114.50 levels. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 116.50, 117.00 and 117.50 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 116.11
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 115.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.74
Daily SMA50 118.73
Daily SMA100 119.95
Daily SMA200 119.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.84
Previous Daily Low 115.64
Previous Weekly High 118.71
Previous Weekly Low 116.56
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 116.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 114.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 117.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 117.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

