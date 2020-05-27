EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro pops and retraces vs. Japanese yen, trades near 118.30 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY pops to fresh May’s highs and retraces down. 
  • The level to beat for bears is 118.00 support. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is retracing from the May’s highs while trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, the spot seems to be struggling to overcome the 118.75/119.00 resistance zone. As EUR/JPY stays fragile in an overall downward trend, a break below the 118.00 support level can yield weakness towards the 117.25/117.00 support zone. On the other hand, resistance can be seen near the 118.75, 119.00 and 119.51 price levels.  
 
 
Resistance: 118.75, 119.00, 119.51
Support: 118.00, 117.25, 117.00
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 118.3
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 118.15
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.59
Daily SMA50 117.42
Daily SMA100 118.83
Daily SMA200 119.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 118.34
Previous Daily Low 117.34
Previous Weekly High 118.52
Previous Weekly Low 115.79
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.72
Daily Pivot Point S1 117.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 116.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 118.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.94
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.55

 

 

