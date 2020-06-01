EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro parked below the 120.00 figure vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY starts the month of June stabilizing above the 119.50 level. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is 120.00 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is stabilizing above 119.50 while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The spot is making higher highs and lows as bulls remain in charge. A sustained break above the 120.00 resistance should lead to more up with EUR/JPY looking at the 120.45 and 121.10 levels. On the other hand, support is seen near the 119.50, 119.10 and 118.77 levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 120.00, 120.45, 121.10
Support: 119.50, 119.10, 118.77
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.68
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 119.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.93
Daily SMA50 117.47
Daily SMA100 118.76
Daily SMA200 119.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.9
Previous Daily Low 118.86
Previous Weekly High 119.9
Previous Weekly Low 117.08
Previous Monthly High 119.9
Previous Monthly Low 114.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.19

 

 

