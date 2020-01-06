EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro paring last Friday’s losses vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is correcting up above the 121.00 level.
  • Resistances are seen near the 121.62 and 122.12 levels. 
 
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY formed a head-and-shoulders pattern while currently trading above the 121.00 handle and the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
After the selloff near the 120.00 handle, the market is having a sharp bullish reversal trading now above the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. The market is likely to keep climbing in the medium term as bulls can set their eyes on the 121.62 and 122.12 price levels. Further up lies the 122.63 level. Support can be seen near the 121.11, 120.73 and 120.48. A break below the latter can lead to a spike down to 119.90, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.3
Today Daily Change 0.65
Today Daily Change % 0.54
Today daily open 120.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.48
Daily SMA50 120.85
Daily SMA100 119.71
Daily SMA200 121.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.39
Previous Daily Low 120.16
Previous Weekly High 122.49
Previous Weekly Low 120.16
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.92
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

