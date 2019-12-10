EUR/JPY price analysis: Euro nearing the 120.66 resistance against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is nearing the December highs as bulls have taken control.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 120.66 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 

EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, the exchange rate has been correcting the October’s rally below the 121.00 handle in the last weeks of trading. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot broke to the upside on Tuesday. Buyers are looking for a break of the 120.66 resistance to travel towards 120.85 and the 121.00 handle near the December highs, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
   

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The bulls have taken control above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart. Support is seen at the 121.40 level. However, a daily close below this level could be seen as bearish and sellers might be starting to look at the 120.00 handle.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.58
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 120.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.24
Daily SMA50 120
Daily SMA100 119.3
Daily SMA200 121.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.28
Previous Daily Low 119.98
Previous Weekly High 121.02
Previous Weekly Low 120
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.1
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.31
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 120.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

