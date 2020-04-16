EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro nearing 2020 lows vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY stays under selling pressure on Thursday.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 116.90 support on a daily closing basis.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY stays under heavy selling pressure below its main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the currency cross is approaching the 2020 low currently at the 116.12 level. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is weakening below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears are challenging the 116.90 support level and a successful break below it can introduce scope to further downward traction towards the 116.00 and 115.45 price levels. On the flip side, resistance can be seen near the 117.50 and 118.00 level near the 50 SMA. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 116.72
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 117.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.62
Daily SMA50 119.1
Daily SMA100 120.18
Daily SMA200 119.77
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.78
Previous Daily Low 116.8
Previous Weekly High 119.04
Previous Weekly Low 117.16
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 117.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 116.29
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

