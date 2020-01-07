EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro losing steam against yen, trades below 121.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY correction up seems to be losing steam.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.62/47 price zone. 
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY created a head-and-shoulders pattern while currently trading just near the 121.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The bulls are having a hard time capitalizing on the recent reversal up. Ideally, they would need to have a daily close above the 121.62 resistance level to drive prices towards 122.12 and 122.63 levels. Bears are more likely to take control below the 120.62/47 price zone for a drop to 119.90, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
   

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.98
Today Daily Change -0.40
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 121.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.54
Daily SMA50 120.86
Daily SMA100 119.75
Daily SMA200 121.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.41
Previous Daily Low 120.28
Previous Weekly High 122.49
Previous Weekly Low 120.16
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.9

 

 

