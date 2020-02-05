EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro fades 121.00 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY correction up is finding some resistance near the 121.00 level. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 120.51 support. 

 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is fading the 121.00 figure while below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).  
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY correction is finding some resistance near the 121.00 figure and below the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. If the sellers bring the market back below the 120.51 support, the market could resume declining towards the 120.10 and 119.80 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 
Resistance: 121.00, 121.27, 121.70
Support: 120.51, 120.10, 119.80
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.79
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 120.91
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.3
Daily SMA50 121.24
Daily SMA100 120.43
Daily SMA200 120.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.97
Previous Daily Low 120.07
Previous Weekly High 120.46
Previous Weekly Low 119.78
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.63
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.14

 

 

