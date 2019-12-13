EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro erases gains after spiking to highest since July

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is trading near session’s lows after spiking to its highest level since July 2019. 
  • Resistance is seen at the 121.78 and 122.48 price levels.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is about to have a second consecutive close above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) above the 121.00 handle. However, it seems that Friday will end as a potential bearish reversal day. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The market broke sharply to the 121.78 resistance and dropped almost as fast as it went up. The spot is now nearing the 121.40 support. A break below this level can lead to further weakness towards the 121.08 and 120.65 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.     
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading near session’s lows below the 50/100 SMAs. Resistance is seen at the 121.78 and 122.48 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.54
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 121.71
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.44
Daily SMA50 120.21
Daily SMA100 119.31
Daily SMA200 121.37
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.74
Previous Daily Low 120.74
Previous Weekly High 121.02
Previous Weekly Low 120
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.05
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close

The EUR/USD pair is at daily lows after US and Chinese authorities confirmed phase one on a trade deal agreed. Some tariffs will be rolled back as China agreed on “massive purchases” of US goods, according to President Trump.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain

Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.

Read more

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.

Gold News

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region

The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures