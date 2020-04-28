EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro drifts below 116.00 figure vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY stays under bearish pressure vs. Japanse yen on the second day of the trading week.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 116.05 support on, a daily closing basis.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY remains under selling pressure below its main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the currency cross is nearing the 2020 low at 115.54. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen broke below the 116.05 support as the spot keeps grinding lower while below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. A daily close below the above-mentioned level should open the gates to further losses towards the 115.50 and 114.50 levels. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 116.50, 117.00 and 117.50 levels. 
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 115.82
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 116.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.39
Daily SMA50 118.62
Daily SMA100 119.87
Daily SMA200 119.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 116.51
Previous Daily Low 116.05
Previous Weekly High 117.29
Previous Weekly Low 115.54
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 116.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 116.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

