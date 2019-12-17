EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro creeping up near 122.45 resistance against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is correcting after spiking to its highest level since July 2019 last week.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 122.45 price level.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading above the 121.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) for the fourth consecutive day as the buyers are trying to reverse the bear trend into a bullish one. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The bulls are testing the 122.45 resistance as the market trades well above the main SMAs. The cross would need a daily close above the resistance to attract further buying interest and potentially drive the market towards the 122.85 and 123.41 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, a break below the 121.50 level could yield a deeper retracement down towards the 121.05 and 120.55 levels.
  

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.15
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 122.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.59
Daily SMA50 120.39
Daily SMA100 119.33
Daily SMA200 121.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.24
Previous Daily Low 121.58
Previous Weekly High 122.66
Previous Weekly Low 119.98
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.99
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data

GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150

The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.

EUR/USD News

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The crypto bears are raising their heads

The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold consolidates in a range around $1475

Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band. 

Gold News

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures