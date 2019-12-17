EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro creeping up near 122.45 resistance against yen

EUR/JPY is correcting after spiking to its highest level since July 2019 last week.

The level to beat for bulls is the 122.45 price level.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY is trading above the 121.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA) for the fourth consecutive day as the buyers are trying to reverse the bear trend into a bullish one.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

The bulls are testing the 122.45 resistance as the market trades well above the main SMAs. The cross would need a daily close above the resistance to attract further buying interest and potentially drive the market towards the 122.85 and 123.41 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, a break below the 121.50 level could yield a deeper retracement down towards the 121.05 and 120.55 levels.

Additional key levels