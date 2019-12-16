EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro corrects from multi-month highs against yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is consolidating after spiking to its highest level since July 2019 last week.
  • Resistance is seen at the 122.45 price level.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is spiking to the upside above the 122.00 handle and the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). Bulls are attempting to reverse the bear trend into a bullish one. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
After the sharp pullback down, the market is creeping back up. However, the buyers will need to overcome the 122.45 resistance in order to create new highs and trade towards the 122.85 and 123.41 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, a bearish break below the 121.50 level could lead to a deeper pullback towards the 121.05 and 120.55 levels.
  

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 122.14
Today Daily Change 0.60
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 121.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.5
Daily SMA50 120.3
Daily SMA100 119.32
Daily SMA200 121.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.66
Previous Daily Low 121.46
Previous Weekly High 122.66
Previous Weekly Low 119.98
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 123.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

EUR/USD nears daily highs amid the prevalent good mood

The market is cautiously optimistic about trade war headlines, with action limited as investors wait for fresher clues. EU’s manufacturing activity stagnated, services output improved just modestly in December.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

GBP/USD consolidating post-election gains

The GBP/USD pair remains confined to the 1.33/1.34 range, easing within range after disappointing preliminary December Markit PMI. Brexit optimism limits the downside.

GBP/USD News

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

The phantom of fear pierces crypto market foundations

Negative technical indicators are extremely volatile and are approaching a technical rebound. Ethereum has fundamentals in play versus Bitcoin which could be lethal. XRP is not immune to downfalls and adds to the dangerous game of critical supports.

Read more

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold consolidates in a range, flat-lined around $1475 level

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band near the $1475 region.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

USD/JPY: Holding on to higher ground but lacking momentum

Positive developments between the US and China keep the mood up. Japanese data mixed, industrial figures continue disappointing. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 109.72, December monthly high.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures