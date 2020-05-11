EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro correction extends to mid-116.00s vs Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is correcting up, holding above the 116.00 figure. 
  • Support can emerge near the 116.00 level. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a bear trend below the 200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, the spot is bouncing up to the 116.50 resistance while trading above the 50/100 SMAs. Since the overall bias is bearish the sellers might try to come back soon with a potential break below the 116.00 level for a retest of the 116.00and 115.50 levels. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 116.50 and 117.00 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 116.50, 117.00, 118.00
Support: 116.00, 115.50, 114.50
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 115.65
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 115.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 116.47
Daily SMA50 117.88
Daily SMA100 119.37
Daily SMA200 119.39
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 115.74
Previous Daily Low 114.94
Previous Weekly High 117.41
Previous Weekly Low 114.43
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 115.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 115.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 115.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 114.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 115.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

