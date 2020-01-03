EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro correcting up vs.yen, nearing 121.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is correcting up above the 120.60 level.
  • Resistances are seen near the 120.87 and 121.13 levels.  
 
 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY created a head-and-shoulders top while trading below the 121.00 handle and the 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs).
 
 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
 
 
The market had a climactic selloff below the 200 SMA. The spot is now attempting a reversal up with bulls working for a return to the mean. A daily close above the 120.60 level could lead to the 120.87 and 121.13 levels near the 200 SMA. Further up lies the 121.38/63 price zone. On the flip side, if the bears break below the 120.26 support the market could decline towards 120.00 and 119.38 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.   
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.7
Today Daily Change -0.54
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 121.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.45
Daily SMA50 120.85
Daily SMA100 119.69
Daily SMA200 121.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.36
Previous Daily Low 120.98
Previous Weekly High 124.2
Previous Weekly Low 121.03
Previous Monthly High 124.2
Previous Monthly Low 119.98
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 121.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 123.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows

GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.

GBP/USD News

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven

The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.

Read more

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact

Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.

Read more

USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall

USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall

USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures