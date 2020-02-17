EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro consolidates near four-month lows, trades near 119.00 figure

  • EUR/JPY is starting the new week by consolidating the recent losses.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 118.73 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating near four-months lows while trading below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot remains under selling pressure below its main SMAs confirming the bearish bias in the medium term. Sellers are looking to extend losses towards the 118.73 level. A breakdown below the above-mentioned level could lead to a drop towards the 118.49 and 117.87 levels. However, the spot can also be vulnerable to a correction up where it could find resistance near the 119.23, 119.48 and 119.73 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
Resistance: 119.23, 119.48, 119.73
Support: 118.73, 118.49, 117.87 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.12
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 118.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.41
Daily SMA50 121.14
Daily SMA100 120.55
Daily SMA200 120.46
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 119.23
Previous Daily Low 118.87
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 119.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 119.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 118.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 118.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 119.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 119.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.54

 

 

