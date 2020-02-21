EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro clings to February highs above the 121.00 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is on the rise trading trading at three-week’s high. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 121.40 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is reversing up sharply from four-month lows while trading above the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The spot reversed up sharply from the 2020 lows and is now challenging the 121.40 resistance while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls are in control and a break above the above-mentioned level can lead to further upside towards the 121.74 and 122.20 levels. On the flip side, a pullback down can find support near the 121.00 and 120.47 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
 
Resistance: 121.40, 121.74, 122.20
Support: 121.00, 120.47, 120.00
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.3
Today Daily Change 0.37
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 120.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.01
Daily SMA50 121.05
Daily SMA100 120.63
Daily SMA200 120.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.4
Previous Daily Low 120.1
Previous Weekly High 120.34
Previous Weekly Low 118.87
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 121.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.83

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

