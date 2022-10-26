- The EUR/JPY extends its rally to three consecutive days of gains, up 1.37% in the week.
- A negative divergence between EUR/JPY price action and RSI in the daily chart opens the door for further downside.
- Short term, the EUR/JPY is subdued, trapped in the 146.60-147.72 range
The EUR/JPY edged higher during Wednesday’s trading session, courtesy of mixed market sentiment, helping the Japanese Yen to curtail earlier losses, though it finished with gains of 0.11%. As the Asian Pacific session begins, the EUR/JPY is trading at 147.55, down by a minuscule 0.04%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart illustrates the pair as neutral to upward biased, though it’s important to point out that price action is registering higher highs, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not. Therefore, a negative divergence might be forming, which has negative implications for the Euro. However, the EUR/JPY needs to tumble below the October 25 daily low at 146.62, followed by a break below the October 24 daily open at 145.64; otherwise, upside risks remain. On the flip side, if the EUR/JPY extends its gain and the RSI clears the previous peak at 70.82, a challenge of the YTD highs at 148.40 is on the cards.
In the short term, the EUR/JPY hourly chart illustrates a shrinking price action, followed by the last Friday’s and Monday’s interventions by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), as the EUR/JPY seesawed in a wide range of 400 pips between the high/low of the day. So in the last couple of days, the EUR/JPY is range bound, fluctuating between the 146.60-147.72 range.
Key resistance lies at the top of the range around 147.72, which, once broken, the EUR/JPY can rally towards the R1 daily pivot at 147.82. The break above will expose the R2 pivot level at 148.17, followed by the R3 daily pivot at 148.61.
On the flip side, the EUR/JPY first demand zone will be the 20-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 147.49, followed by the 50-EMA at 147.30 and the 100-EMa at 147.00 flat.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|147.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.93
|Daily SMA50
|141.73
|Daily SMA100
|140.62
|Daily SMA200
|137.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.49
|Previous Daily Low
|146.63
|Previous Weekly High
|148.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.1
|Previous Monthly High
|145.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.38
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.16
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading around 0.6500 as dollar’s sell-off continues
The AUD/USD pair traded as high as 0.6510 on Wednesday, retaining gains around 0.6500. The greenback kept weakening on the back of speculation the US Federal Reserve will decelerate the pace of tightening before year-end.
EUR/USD stormed through parity and nears 1.0100
EUR/USD trades in the 1.0070/80 price zone, up over 100 pips ahead of first-tier events affecting both economies. US Q3 Gross Domestic Product and the European Central Bank decision anticipate another volatile day.
Gold buyers hesitate around $1,675
Gold soared to $1,674.84 its highest in over two weeks. The advance came by the hand of broad dollar’s weakness, as market participants started getting rid of the safe-haven currency amid speculation the Fed will slow the pace of quantitative tightening.
Ethereum price rallies nearly 20% in two days as whale accumulation triggers Crypto Season
Ethereum price stuns the market as an impressive bull run unfolds. Key levels have been defined to gauge the strength of the bulls.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Dollar bears to retain control on weak GDP print Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.