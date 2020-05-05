EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro challenging 2020 lows vs. Japanese yen

  • EUR/JPY is on the verge of breaking to fresh 2020 lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 115.45 support.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen has proved to be weak in the last sessions now challenging the 2020 low. A break below the 115.45 support can lead to further selling interest towards the 114.50 and 113.50 levels. On the flip side, resistance can emerge near 116.00, 116.50 and 117.00 levels.  
 
 
 
 
 
Resistance: 116.00, 116.50, 117.00
Support: 115.45, 114.50, 113.50

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 115.49
Today Daily Change -0.95
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 116.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 117.11
Daily SMA50 118.26
Daily SMA100 119.63
Daily SMA200 119.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.41
Previous Daily Low 116.27
Previous Weekly High 117.78
Previous Weekly Low 115.45
Previous Monthly High 119.04
Previous Monthly Low 115.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 116.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 114.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 117.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 118.29

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

