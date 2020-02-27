EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bulls pressuring the 121.00 figure vs. yen

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is easing from session’s highs just below the 121.00 figure.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 121.00 resistance.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY reversed up sharply from four-month lows while it is now battling between the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
EUR/JPY is challenging the 121.00 resistance while above its main SMAs. The bulls are likely looking for a break above the above-mentioned level. The spot could run to the 121.70 and 122.16 resistances on the way up while support is seen near 120.40 and 120.00 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.    
 
 
 
Resistance: 121.00, 121.70, 122.16
Support: 120.40, 120.00, 119.78
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.91
Today Daily Change 0.69
Today Daily Change % 0.57
Today daily open 120.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.03
Daily SMA50 120.92
Daily SMA100 120.74
Daily SMA200 120.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.59
Previous Daily Low 119.7
Previous Weekly High 121.4
Previous Weekly Low 118.46
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 118.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.53

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

