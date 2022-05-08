EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bulls eye an upside consolidation break, 140.00 looks likely

On the flip side, yen bulls could dictate the asset if it tumbles below April 29 low at 136.50. This will drag the asset towards April 28 low at 135.44, followed by April 27 low at 134.78.

Should the asset overstep the previous week’s high at 138.16, euro bulls will gain momentum and will drive the asset towards the April 21 low at 138.81. A breach of the latter will send the asset towards the psychological level resistance of 140.00

On an hourly scale, the consolidation phase is ongoing after a strong upside move from April 27 low at 134.78. The consolidation zone is marked from April 28 high at 138.00 to April 29 low at 136.50. The asset prices are overlapping to 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 137.66, which signals a consolidation ahead. However, the 200-EMA at 137.20 is scaling modestly higher.

The EUR/JPY pair has surrendered half of its gains recorded in the first two hours of the early Asian session. Earlier, the cross has struggled to sustain above the round level figure of 138.00 but firmer price action at the upper boundary of the consolidation is underpinning euro bulls.

