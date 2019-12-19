EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bulls abandoning the ship vs. yen?

  • EUR/JPY retracement is deepening below the 122.04 resistance
  • The level to beat for bears is the 121.53 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating after spiking to its highest level since July 2019 last week. The market is trading below the 122.00 handle while above the main daily simple moving average (DMAs).
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The bears are gaining ground while challenging the 121.53 support. A break below it can yield further weakness towards the 121.02 and 120.58 levels. The best bulls might expect is a retest of the 122.04 level. However, a daily close above it could yield a potential run to the 122.54 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
    

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 121.62
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 121.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.76
Daily SMA50 120.56
Daily SMA100 119.35
Daily SMA200 121.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 122.18
Previous Daily Low 121.74
Previous Weekly High 122.66
Previous Weekly Low 119.98
Previous Monthly High 121.31
Previous Monthly Low 119.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 121.91
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 122.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 121.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 121.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 121.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 122.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 122.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 122.52

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

