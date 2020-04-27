EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bears pressuring 116.05 level vs. yen, nearing 2020 lows

  • EUR/JPY stays under bearish pressure on the first day of the trading week.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 116.05 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY stays under bearish pressure below the main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart as the currency cross is at a stone’s throw from 2020 lows (at 115.54) this Monday. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. The quote is challenging the 116.05 support level yet again after a modest bullish attempt last week. In fact, a daily close below the 116.05 level can lead to further selling towards the 115.50 and 114.50 levels. Conversely, resistance is expected to hold near 116.50, 117.00 and 117.50 levels. 
 

