EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro bears eyeing the 2020 lows vs. Japanese yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY bearish momentum remains intact near 2020 lows.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 116.90 support.
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is consolidating the recent slide near the 2020 lows as the spot is trading below the main daily SMAs suggesting an overall negative momentum for the currency cross.
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
Euro/Yen broke below 117.50, which became resistance as the quote is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears remain firmly in control as a successful break below 116.90 should introduce scope to further declines towards the 116.10 and 115.50 levels while resistance can emerge near 117.50, 118.00 and 118.75 levels on the way up. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 117.06
Today Daily Change -0.07
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 117.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.81
Daily SMA50 119.54
Daily SMA100 120.38
Daily SMA200 119.95
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 117.72
Previous Daily Low 116.35
Previous Weekly High 121.15
Previous Weekly Low 117.73
Previous Monthly High 121.15
Previous Monthly Low 116.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 116.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 117.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 116.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 115.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 115.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 117.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 118.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 119.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

