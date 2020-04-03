EUR/JPY bearish momentum remains intact near 2020 lows.

The level to beat for bears is the 116.90 support.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY is consolidating the recent slide near the 2020 lows as the spot is trading below the main daily SMAs suggesting an overall negative momentum for the currency cross.

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

Euro/Yen broke below 117.50, which became resistance as the quote is trading below its main SMAs on the four-hour time frame suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears remain firmly in control as a successful break below 116.90 should introduce scope to further declines towards the 116.10 and 115.50 levels while resistance can emerge near 117.50, 118.00 and 118.75 levels on the way up.

