EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Euro approaching three-day lows vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY remains under selling pressure into the end of the trading week. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 119.90 support. 
 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is fading the 121.00 figure and the main daily simple moving average (SMA). The spot is vulnerable to the downside. 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
The EUR/JPY correction found resistance near the 121.00 figure as the spot is now trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears want a break below the 119.90 support for a potential bearish extention down towards the 119.43 and 119.06 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 
Resistance: 120.56, 121.00, 121.27
Support: 119.90, 119.43, 119.06    

 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.17
Today Daily Change -0.59
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 120.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.24
Daily SMA50 121.25
Daily SMA100 120.46
Daily SMA200 120.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.02
Previous Daily Low 120.57
Previous Weekly High 120.46
Previous Weekly Low 119.78
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 121
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

