EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Downside could test 2020 lows near 119.80

  • Upside in EUR/JPY lost momentum above 121.00.
  • The breakdown of the 200-day SMA favours extra decline.

EUR/JPY is extending further the recent rejection from monthly peaks just above 121.00 the figure (February 5th).

The current decline breached the critical support at the 200-day SMA in the 120.55/60 band and in doing so has opened the door for the continuation of the leg lower to, initially, the 2020 lows in the 119.80 zone.

Furthermore, the outlook on the cross is seen negative while below the 200-day SMA, today at 120.57.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 120.25
Today Daily Change 68
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 120.76
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 121.24
Daily SMA50 121.25
Daily SMA100 120.46
Daily SMA200 120.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 121.02
Previous Daily Low 120.57
Previous Weekly High 120.46
Previous Weekly Low 119.78
Previous Monthly High 122.88
Previous Monthly Low 119.78
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 120.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 120.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 120.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 121
Daily Pivot Point R2 121.24
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.45

 

 

