EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Door open for a move to 127.00 and above

- EUR/JPY moves to fresh 2020 highs in the area just below 127.00.
- Further north emerges the March 2019 high in the mid-127.00s.
EUR/JPY is adding to Monday’s gains and trades closer to the key barrier at 127.00 the figure on Tuesday, all against the backdrop of the generalized selling sentiment around the dollar.
While the cross navigates levels last seen in March 2019, a surpass of the 127.00 neighbourhood should pave the way for a move to the highest level recorded in that month at 127.50.
The constructive view around EUR/JPY is predicted to remain unchanged while above the 200-day SMA at 120.55.
EUR/JPY weekly chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.86
|Today Daily Change
|65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|126.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.49
|Daily SMA50
|123.48
|Daily SMA100
|120.89
|Daily SMA200
|120.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.85
|Previous Daily Low
|125.4
|Previous Weekly High
|126.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|124.69
|Previous Monthly High
|126.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|123.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|125.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|124.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|124.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|128.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1950 amid mixed eurozone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950 but off the highs near 1.20. Eurozone CPI disappointed with -0.2% in August while the Manufacturing PMI met estimates with 51.7 points. The dollar is under broad pressure amid an upbeat market mood and Fed support.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD gearing up for a test of $2000, ISM eyed
US dollar licks its wounds, still supportive of Gold’s upside. ISM Manufacturing PMI and Employment Index to improve. Technical set up still favors the XAU bulls.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.