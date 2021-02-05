EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Decent support remains at 126.00

- EUR/JPY rebounds after bottoming out near 126.00.
- Further losses expected to test the 125.60 area.
Sellers have so far failed to drag EUR/JPY further south of the 126.00 neighbourhood this week. The ongoing bounce is seen as corrective only and could be part of a broader 126.00-127.50 range. If the 126.00 level is cleared, then there is. Chance of a deeper move to the 125.60 region (January 27).
There is no change on the topside, where the 2021 highs around 127.50 remain the next hurdle of significance. If this area is cleared, then there are no barriers of note until the November 2018 tops in the 130.10/15 band.
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.38 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.6
|Today Daily Change
|47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|126.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.21
|Daily SMA50
|126.23
|Daily SMA100
|124.91
|Daily SMA200
|123.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.46
|Previous Daily Low
|126.1
|Previous Weekly High
|127.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.6
|Previous Monthly High
|127.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|125.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|126.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Options market shows bias for Euro weakness over three months
EUR/USD's options market positioning looks stacked against the single currency. EUR/USD three-month risk reversal shows strongest bearish bias since June 2020. Technical charts and macro factors look to have aligned in favor of the bears.
Gold refreshes session tops amid softer USD, NFP in focus
Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid a modest USD pullback. The underlying bullish sentiment might cap further gains for the metal. Investors might refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the NFP report.
Ripple recovery to $0.75 gradual but steady as on-chain metrics improve
Ripple is nurturing an uptrend with anticipation that it rises to levels seen earlier in the week. Support at $0.35 has been instrumental for the ongoing recovery. However, the Resistance at $0.45 must come down for XRP to continue with the uptrend toward $0.75.
GameStop is down another 42%, when does the collapse end?
Despite the obvious fact that the GameStop squeeze is not only over but in reverse denial runs deep. There is much more to the story that widely believed. Reddit traders were the catalyst for the squeeze idea, but that is all you can give them credit for.
US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90
DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.