EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Corrective downside could test 122.87

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/JPY comes under pressure following last week’s YTD highs.
  • Immediately to the downside emerges the former 2020 high near 122.90.

EUR/JPY is navigating the second consecutive session with losses on Monday, coming under selling pressure after recording fresh YTD tops in the 124.40/45 band at the end of last week.

The cross remains well into the overbought territory (as per the daily RSI), opening the door to a deeper pullback.

That said, the next support of relevance emerges at the previous 2020 high at 122.87 seen on January 16.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 123.37
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 123.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 118.62
Daily SMA50 117.66
Daily SMA100 118.74
Daily SMA200 119.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.43
Previous Daily Low 123.54
Previous Weekly High 124.43
Previous Weekly Low 119.42
Previous Monthly High 119.9
Previous Monthly Low 114.43
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 123.88
Daily Pivot Point S1 123.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 123.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.5
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 125.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

