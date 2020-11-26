EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidation likely near-term

  • EUR/JPY once again meets resistance in the mid-124.00s.
  • Further up is located the key barrier at the 125.00 neighbourhood.

EUR/JPY’s recovery appears to have stalled in the 124.50 region so far this week, opening the door to some near-term consolidative mood.

A surpass of this area should allow for a visit to the monthly peaks just past 125.00 the figure, where is also located  the October’s high. Once (and if) this area is cleared, then the focus of attention is forecast to gyrate to the 2020 high in the 127.00 zone (September 1).

On the opposite side, losses are expected to accelerate if EUR/JPY breaks below last week’s lows in the 122.80 zone, exposing the key 200-day SMA, today at 121.46.

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 124.17
Today Daily Change 47
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 124.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 123.32
Daily SMA50 123.59
Daily SMA100 124.08
Daily SMA200 121.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 124.51
Previous Daily Low 124.15
Previous Weekly High 124.44
Previous Weekly Low 122.85
Previous Monthly High 125.09
Previous Monthly Low 121.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 124.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 124.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 124.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 123.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 124.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 124.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 124.99

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

