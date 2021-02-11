EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidation ahead of future gains?

- EUR/JPY adds to recent gains and keeps the trade close to 127.00.
- The YTD peaks near 127.50 emerge as the next hurdle.
EUR/JPY resumes the upside on a firmer note following the recent inconclusive price action and reclaims the 127.00 level and a tad above.
While further rangebound trading remains in place in the near-term, EUR/JPY could attempt a move to YTD peaks in the 127.50 zone in case the recovery gains serious traction.
Further north comes in the 129.30 zone (November 29/December 13 2018 highs) ahead of the monthly peaks at 130.14 (November 7 2018).
Looking at the broader picture, while above the 200-day SMA at 123.58 the outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.98
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|126.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|126.25
|Daily SMA50
|126.35
|Daily SMA100
|125.05
|Daily SMA200
|123.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|127.08
|Previous Daily Low
|126.65
|Previous Weekly High
|127.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.1
|Previous Monthly High
|127.49
|Previous Monthly Low
|125.09
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|126.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|127.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
