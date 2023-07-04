EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidation ahead of further gains?

  • EUR/JPY reverses two daily advances in a row.
  • Further upside remains in store in the short term.

EUR/JPY comes under some selling pressure soon after another failed attempt to test the 158.00 yardstick on Tuesday.

Considering the ongoing price action, some side-lined trading appears the most likely scenario for the time behind ahead of the potential resumption of the uptrend. Against that, further gains should meet the next hurdle of significance not before the weekly high of 163.09 (August 22 2008).

The ongoing overbought conditions of the cross, however, are indicative that a deeper knee-jerk should not be ruled out at some point in the short-term horizon.

So far, further upside looks favoured while the cross trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 145.34.

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 157.39
Today Daily Change 64
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 157.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 154.22
Daily SMA50 151.08
Daily SMA100 147.59
Daily SMA200 145.29
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 157.96
Previous Daily Low 157.26
Previous Weekly High 158
Previous Weekly Low 155.75
Previous Monthly High 158
Previous Monthly Low 148.62
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 157.69
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 157.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 157.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 157.01
Daily Pivot Point S3 156.76
Daily Pivot Point R1 158.15
Daily Pivot Point R2 158.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 158.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

