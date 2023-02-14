EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Consolidates and edges toward the top of the range, as bull’s eye 143.00

Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aim higher, while the Rate of Change (RoC) indicates that buyers are gathering momentum. Therefore, the first above-mentioned scenario it’s most likely to pan out.

If the EUR/JPY clears 143.00, the next resistance would be the psychological 144.00 figure, ahead of the December 20 swing high at 145.83. As an alternate scenario, the EUR/JPY first support would be the February 13 daily high of 142.38, ahead of the 142.00 price level. A decisive break and the pair might fall towards a busy confluence area of the 100/50/20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 141.73, 141.62, and 141.40, respectively, ahead of the 200-day EMA at 140.38.

After the EUR/JPY failed to crack below the YTD low of 137.38, the EUR/JPY enjoyed a bounce, which lifted the pair towards its YTD high of 142.94. Even though it took almost one and a half months, the EUR/JPY pair shifted to a neutral-bullish biased, meaning that further upside is expected.

The EUR/JPY extends its weekly gains to two straight days and hit a fresh YTD high at 142.94 before trimming some of Tuesday’s gains. As Wednesday’s Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY exchanges hands at 142.85, below its opening price by a minuscule 0.03%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.