- The uptrend remains in place as long as the EUR/JPY remains above 134.74.
- Tuesday’s price action formed a doji in a downtrend, meaning there’s indecision amongst EUR/JPY traders.
- EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Range-bound, but upside risks remain.
The EUR/JPY keeps extending its losses and giving away the 135.00 mark amidst a dismal market sentiment, courtesy of Ukraine-Russia jitters, central bank tightening, and Fed hawkish commentary, which dragged US equities down. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 134.83.
Since reaching a YTD high at 137.54 on March 28, the EUR/JPY has extended its losses to 300-pips. In the last six trading days, only on two, the cross-currency pair finished in the green, despite the ongoing Japanese yen weakness.
Overnight, the EUR/JPY witnessed a choppy trading session, followed by a dip under 134.50. However, the EUR/JPY reclaimed the former in the mid-European session and reached a daily high ner the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA) at 134.91, retreating afterward to current levels.
EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY remains upward biased, despite the ongoing correction. The daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the exchange rate, further cementing the case for the uptrend. In fact, the 50-DMA, now at 131.00, crossed over the 200-DMA on March 28.
With that said, the EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be 135.00, which, once cleared, would pave the way for further gains. The next resistance would be April 4 daily high at 135.68, followed by 136.00 and 136.62, before the YTD high at 137.54.
On the flip side, the EUR/JPY first support would be 134.74. A decisive break would expose 134.00, followed by October 20 daily high at 133.48.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.83
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|134.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.13
|Daily SMA50
|130.7
|Daily SMA100
|130.03
|Daily SMA200
|130.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.68
|Previous Daily Low
|134.57
|Previous Weekly High
|137.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|134
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
