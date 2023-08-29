EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Climbs but remains shy of 159.00 and YTD highs; downside risks remain

  • EUR/JPY remains neutral with an upward bias, trading flat shy of testing year-to-date highs.
  • A reclaim of the YTD high at 159.49 could set the stage for a run at 160.00, while a drop below the Tenkan-Sen line at 158.18 signals a potential downside.

The Euro (EUR) extended its gains against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday, but as Wednesday’s Asian session begins, the EUR/JPY cross-currency pair remains flat at around 158.68, shy of testing year-to-date (YTD) highs.

EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook

From a daily chart standpoint, the EUR/JPY remains neutral to an upward bias. But given that the last swing low was at 156.86, below the August swing low of 157.65, the current leg-up could be viewed as an upward correction. However, if buyers reclaim the YTD high at 159.49, that would pave the way for 160.00. Conversely, a drop below the Tenkan-Sen line at 158.18 can open the door for further downside.

In the short-term, the EUR/JPG is upward biased, but it needs to reclaim above the August 29 daily high of 159.06 to test YTD highs. Otherwise, if the cross dives below the Tenkan and Kijun-Sen lines at around 158.68/65, the pair could descend to the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at 158.33, followed by the S1 daily pivot at 158.25.

EUR/JPY Price Action – Hourly chart

EUR/JPY Hourly chart

EUR/JPY

Today last price 158.69
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 158.53
 
Daily SMA20 157.91
Daily SMA50 156.87
Daily SMA100 152.99
Daily SMA200 147.74
 
Previous Daily High 158.57
Previous Daily Low 158.07
Previous Weekly High 159.49
Previous Weekly Low 156.87
Previous Monthly High 158.05
Previous Monthly Low 151.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 158.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 158.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 158.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 157.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 157.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 158.71
Daily Pivot Point R2 158.89
Daily Pivot Point R3 159.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

