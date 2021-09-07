EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers keep a close watch on 130.50

- EUR/JPY remains muted on Tuesday following the previous day’s effort to move higher.
- The formation of multiple tops near 130.50 makes it a crucial level to trade.
- Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone with a bullish crossover.
EUR/JPY snapped the previous four session’s gains on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened in the vicinity of Monday’s closing range, where it hovers now near 130.40.
EUR/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart, the EUR/JPY currency pair fell sharply from the high of 133.68 on June 15 and tested low near 127.94 on August 20. The price sustained recovery from this level and break the descending trendline from the mentioned level.
If price is sustained above the intraday’s high of 130.43, it could recapture the high made on Friday at 130.74.
The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator holds onto an oversold trajectory with a bullish stance. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt EUR/GBP bulls to meet one-month-old resistance at the 131.10 horizontal resistance level.
Next, the EUR/JPY bulls would meet the high of July 6 at 131.86.
Alternatively, if price reverses the direction then it could march toward the bearish slop line towards the 130.14 level.
A break of the above level would mean bears would test the 129.89 horizontal support level.
Next, market participants attempt to retest the low of July 27 at 129.15.
EUR/JPY additional levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|130.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.37
|Daily SMA50
|129.93
|Daily SMA100
|131.13
|Daily SMA200
|129.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.5
|Previous Daily Low
|130.25
|Previous Weekly High
|130.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.49
|Previous Monthly High
|130.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
