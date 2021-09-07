EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers keep a close watch on 130.50

EUR/JPY remains muted on Tuesday following the previous day’s effort to move higher.

The formation of multiple tops near 130.50 makes it a crucial level to trade.

Momentum oscillator holds onto oversold zone with a bullish crossover.

EUR/JPY snapped the previous four session’s gains on Tuesday morning in the Asian trading hours. The pair opened in the vicinity of Monday’s closing range, where it hovers now near 130.40.

EUR/JPY daily chart

On the daily chart, the EUR/JPY currency pair fell sharply from the high of 133.68 on June 15 and tested low near 127.94 on August 20. The price sustained recovery from this level and break the descending trendline from the mentioned level.

If price is sustained above the intraday’s high of 130.43, it could recapture the high made on Friday at 130.74.

The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator holds onto an oversold trajectory with a bullish stance. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt EUR/GBP bulls to meet one-month-old resistance at the 131.10 horizontal resistance level.

Next, the EUR/JPY bulls would meet the high of July 6 at 131.86.

Alternatively, if price reverses the direction then it could march toward the bearish slop line towards the 130.14 level.

A break of the above level would mean bears would test the 129.89 horizontal support level.

Next, market participants attempt to retest the low of July 27 at 129.15.

EUR/JPY additional levels

EUR/JPY Overview Today last price 130.42 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 130.42 Trends Daily SMA20 129.37 Daily SMA50 129.93 Daily SMA100 131.13 Daily SMA200 129.44 Levels Previous Daily High 130.5 Previous Daily Low 130.25 Previous Weekly High 130.74 Previous Weekly Low 129.49 Previous Monthly High 130.42 Previous Monthly Low 127.93 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 130.41 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 130.35 Daily Pivot Point S1 130.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 130.14 Daily Pivot Point S3 130.03 Daily Pivot Point R1 130.53 Daily Pivot Point R2 130.64 Daily Pivot Point R3 130.78



