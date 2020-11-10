EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Buyers elusive despite Monday's trendline breakout

- EUR/JPY trades near 124.00 versus 125.14 during Monday's US session.
- Monday's falling trendline breakout fails to entice buyers.
EUR/JPY is flashing red at press time despite a bullish breakout on the daily chart.
The currency pair is trading near 124.00, representing a 0.35% drop on the day.
The losses contradict the bullish picture painted by Monday's close above the descending trendline falling from Sept. 1 and Oct. 20 highs. The breakout suggested that the sell-off from 127 has ended and the path of least resistance is now to the higher side.
So far, however, the bulls have remained elusive, which is somewhat confounding, given the pro-risk environment in markets. The US stocks jumped on Monday, providing positive cues to Asian equities after US pharma giant Pfizer announced positive results of its coronavirus vaccine.
The pair has immediate support at 123.74 (100-day SMA), which, if breached, would expose the psychological handle of 123.00. On the flip side, a move above the Asian session high of 124.49 would open the doors for a re-test of 125.14 (Monday's high).
Daily chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|124.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|124.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|123.26
|Daily SMA50
|123.97
|Daily SMA100
|123.72
|Daily SMA200
|121.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|125.14
|Previous Daily Low
|122.68
|Previous Weekly High
|123.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|121.7
|Previous Monthly High
|125.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|123.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|123.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|121.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|120.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|125.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.7250 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD returns to the red, extending losses towards 0.7250, as markets turn cautiously optimistic amid surging coronavirus cases in the US and vaccine hopes. AUD/USD's daily chart shows signs of buyer fatigue.
USD/JPY under pressure below 105.50 as US dollar retreats
USD/JPY remains pressured below 105.50, easing from three-week top flashed on Wednesday. The US dollar loses ground across the board amid higher Asian equities. Hopes of further stimulus, virus vaccine combat the jump in the US infections.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.