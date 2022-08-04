- EUR/JPY oscillates around 136.20 after buyers struggle at 137.00.
- In the near term, the EUR/JPY is range-bound within 136.00-136.80.
The EUR/JPY finished almost flat on Thursday after hitting a daily low at 135.63, followed by a rally towards its weekly high at 136.92. Nevertheless, buyers lost steam and booked profits, while the EUR/JPY dived towards the 136.10 area. At the time of writing, the EUR/JPY is trading at 136.21 up 0.09% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The EUR/JPY daily chart illustrates the formation of a doji, as Thursday’s price action, even though was large, neither buyers/sellers capitalized on each other weaknesses. Therefore, due to the uptrend preceding the chart pattern, the EUR/JPY might dip towards 136.00 due to its neutral-to-downward bias.
EUR/JPY Hourly chart
The EUR/JPY 1-hour chart depicts price action contracting, trapped between the 200 and the 50-hour EMA, meaning that prices could remain sideways or it’s going to break outside the range. On the upside, the EUR/JPY’s first resistance would be the confluence of the 200-hour EMA and the R1 pivot at 136.82. The break above will expose 137.00, followed by July 27 139.34.
On the flip side, the EUR/JPY first support will be the 50-hour EMA at 135.99. Once cleared, the next support would be the confluence of the 100-hour EMA and the S1 pivot at 135.51, followed by the S2 pivot at 135.00.
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|136.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.39
|Daily SMA50
|139.87
|Daily SMA100
|137.83
|Daily SMA200
|133.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.43
|Previous Daily Low
|134.83
|Previous Weekly High
|140.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.55
|Previous Monthly High
|142.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|135.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
