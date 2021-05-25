EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking break of 4-hour resistance

Bulls are testing bearish commitments at daily resistance.

EUR/JPY is in the hands of the bulls given the support on the 4-hour time frame.

The cross is on a bullish trajectory, being held up for the mean time by daily resistance following a potentially healthy correction to test the 21-day EMA and a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

The following illustrates the prospects of an onward bullish course once the 4-hour structure is broken to the upside.

Daily chart

4-hour chart

The price has found support at the 50% mean reversion area and a confluence of the 21 and 10 EMAs coming together in a bullish formation.

A subsequent bullish crossover will be an extra conviction that will come of a test of the dynamic trendline resistance.

A break of the trendline resistance will be monitored for a restest and onwards bullish impulse on the daily chart for a fresh higher high.