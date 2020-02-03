EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking break of 120.40s

- EUR/JPY bulls taking back charge but face resistance ahead.
- A 50% mean reversion could be on the cards on a break of 124.40/80.
EUR/JPY is on the verge of a break to the upside following the divergence in the Williams A/D Momentum and the daily low of Jan 30th. Bulls have take back control from 119.77 with a high of 120.33 although may find tough structural resistance in 120.40s.
Support comes in at 119.90/00. Above here, bulls can target a break above 120.40s and seek out a mean reversion of the 2020 slide to 121.35. 120.80 and prior trendline could also provide a tough area of resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
