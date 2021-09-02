EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls running into a wall of resistance, but bullish longer-term

- EUR/JPY bulls are meeting a level of daily supply, focus on 129.80 support.
- EUR/JPY long-term charts align bullishly.
EUR/JPY is running into a daily resistance area which leaves the focus on the downside for the near term.
A healthy correction could see a subsequent surge to the upside from a longer term perspective and the following is a top down analysis from a bullish perspective.
Monthly chart
The monthly hanging man is being watched for subsequent bullish candles to follow from a 50% mean reversion of the prior bullish impulse.
Weekly chart EUR/JPY
The weekly price action is strongly bullish given the prior low and wick and subsequent bullish engulfing close last week leaving the bias to the upside for weeks to come.
Daily EUR/JPY
The daily chart see layers of resistance beyond 130.50 as the price moves along dynamic support towards the longer-term trendline.
However, at this juncture, a correction of the current bullish impulse might be expected considering how the price is already in supply territory with momentum slowing.
129.80 is a marked area of support in this regard.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Stays on bear’s radar unless crossing 1.3810
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3770 during Thursday’s Asian session, after stepping back from 200-SMA the previous day. In addition to the key moving average, sluggish MACD also probes the pair buyers below the key resistance confluence around 1.3810 comprising multiple trend lines stretched from late July and August.
EUR/USD: Bulls attack key hurdle around 1.1850
EUR/USD pauses weekly rally around a one-month high surrounding the mid 1.1800s as Asian traders brush their screens for Thursday’s tasks. A fortnight-long rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
Bitcoin at risk of survival without regulatory framework, says Gensler
The United States Security & Exchange Commission's (SEC) chairman suggests that there is a sufficient number of cryptocurrencies that qualify as securities. The ongoing legal tussle between the SEC and Ripple is on the grounds of the same suggestion.
ADP NFP Quick Preview: Three reasons to expect a dollar downer
Economists have overestimated ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures in two-thirds of cases in the past year. An increase of over double last month's rise sets a high bar that is easy to miss. Weak consumer sentiment and the Delta variant point to weaker higher.