EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls ready for bumpy ride above 132.00

- EUR/JPY extends bounce off 50% Fibonacci retracement to refresh intraday top.
- Two-week-old horizontal area, 100-SMA convergence guards immediate upside.
- MACD conditions, multiple upside barriers keep sellers hopeful.
EUR/JPY picks up bids to 132.43, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Friday’s recovery moves.
Although the cross-currency pair justifies its U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly downturn, the receding bullish bias of MACD and a bumpy ride ahead tests the pair buyers.
A confluence of 100-SMA and a horizontal region comprising multiple levels since June 11, around 132.65-70, challenges intraday buyers ahead of the 200-SMA level of 132.90.
During the EUR/JPY run-up beyond 132.90, the 133.00 threshold and a descending resistance line from June, near 133.25, will be the key to watch for the bulls.
Alternatively, the downside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 132.08, will need validation from the 132.00 round figure before the early week tops near 131.50 can return to the chart.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside break of 131.50 will drive EUR/JPY bears toward the monthly low near 130.00 psychological magnet.
To sum up, EUR/JPY recovery is likely to be challenged soon.
EUR/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|132.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.9
|Daily SMA50
|132.26
|Daily SMA100
|130.65
|Daily SMA200
|127.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.58
|Previous Daily Low
|132.12
|Previous Weekly High
|133.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.61
|Previous Monthly High
|134.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
