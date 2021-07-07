EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls on the lookout for a corrective opportunity

- EUR/JPY is in the hands of the bears, testing prior daily structure.
- Bullish commitments could well lead to an upside correction of the daily bearish impulse.
The cross is testing the downside in a continuation of the prior daily bearish impulse as bears take full control below the prior daily lows of 131.20.
However, the bulls will be looking out for correction and there are prospects of a deep correction to test the prior lows and confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement as follows.
Daily chart
The daily chart shows that the price is in the hands of the bears, but it is meeting the prior closing and opening lows of the late-mid June business.
Considering the M-formation, which has a high completion rate in price retesting the neckline, there are bullish prospects, at least to the confluence of the neckline and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
This level comes in near 131.30.
Hourly chart
The bulls will need to clear a number of layers of hourly resistance over the coming sessions en-route to the daily target.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following a U-turn from the one-week top, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable takes rounds to an ascending support line from early February. 200-DMA lures bears, March-April lows add strength to the support.
Gold: Traders eye the FOMC minutes as key risk event
Gold prices were ending higher overnight as risk-off tone saw investor demand for the safe-haven. However, gold has been under slight pressure since dropping from the highs and is now consolidating on Wednesday.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple shows no resolve, doomed to fall 30%
XRP price has not plotted a constructive outlook for the international settlements token, leaving very few alternatives and plenty of uncertainty about the future outlook.
The Fed is counting on the market to fix disarray in labor markets
Today’s US calendar includes the final PMI and the ISM services PMI, likely a small dip in each instance after record highs in May. The biggie will be tomorrow’s minutes of the last FOMC.