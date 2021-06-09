EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls keep eyes on 133.65

- EUR/JPY consolidates gains in the Asian session.
- Cross is in a continuous uptrend since April.
- Momentum oscillator in overbought zone warns of aggressive bets.
The EUR/JPY price trades cautiously on Thursday morning in the Asian trading hours. The cross-currency pair moves in a very narrow trade band.
As of writing, EUR/JPY trades at 133.51 with 0.02% gains on the day.
EUR/JPY daily chart
On the daily chart. The EUR/JPY pair has been trading in a monthly upward trend beginning in late April. EUR/JPY faces rejection near the 134.00 mark and consolidates in a broader trading range of 133.0-134.15.
If price sustains above the session’s high at 133.56, then it has the potential to reach the June 4 high at 133.81 followed by the June 2 high at 134.07.
The Moving Average Convergence (MACD) indicator holds onto overbought trajectory with bearish momentum. Any uptick in the MACD would prompt EUR/JPY bulls to aim for the levels last seen in 2017. The pair would seek November 2017 high at 134.15.
Alternatively, if price moves lower, then it could first target the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 133.06. It would mark the breach of the 20-day SMA. The cross would spot the next target at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the lows of 129.59, at 132.92.
The price action would encourage EUR bears to attract the May 24 low at 132.52.
EUR/JPY additional levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|133.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.19
|Daily SMA50
|131.74
|Daily SMA100
|129.9
|Daily SMA200
|127.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.43
|Previous Daily Low
|133.14
|Previous Weekly High
|134.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.14
|Previous Monthly High
|134.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
