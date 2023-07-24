- EUR/JPY pared most of Friday’s gains, falling towards the 156.40 area (20-day SMA).
- European surveys came in lower than expected, while Japan reports solid figures.
During Monday's session, the EUR/JPY pair traded lower following weak Eurozone PMI data, and German yields decreased ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) decision. On the other hand, Japan reported resilience which made the JPY gain traction.
The Services PMI released by the S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) saw weakness in the primary Eurozone’s Manufacturing and Service sector as they all came in below expectations in July. The French and German Services PMI fell to 52 and 47.4, while the Manufacturing Index dropped to 44.5 and 38.8, respectively, failing to meet expectations. That said, the Eurozone’s PMI plunged to 42.7 while the Services index fell to 51.1, also lower than expected.
Ahead of Thursday's meeting, the European Central Bank (ECB) tightening expectations have fallen. A 25 basis point hike is largely priced in this week, but according to the World Interest Rate (WIRP) tool, the odds of similar hikes in September, October and December fell to 55%, 70% and 75%, respectively. As a result, German yields continued to decrease. The 2-year yield fell to 3.18% while the 5 and 10-year rates dropped to 2.51% and 2.36%, respectively, with all three seeing more than 2% decreases on the day, making the EUR struggling to find demand in FXs markets.
On the other hand, Japanese PMIs from July showed that the economy is holding resilient in contrast to the economic downturn seen in the region. The Jibun Bank Services PMI released by Markit Economics remained steady at 52.1, while the Manufacturing Index fell slightly to 49.4. Regarding the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision on Friday, markets expect to steady its dovish policy and raise its FY23 core inflation forecast to 2.5%. According to several analysts, the Yield Control Curve (YCC) policy will likely come under scrutiny in October with liftoff to be seen in 2024.
EUR/JPY levels to watch
The daily chart analysis indicates a neutral to a bearish outlook in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in positive territory, but its steep negative slope suggests weakening bullish strength and a potential bearish reversal. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram shows red bars, signalling a downward trend, but their gradual fading suggests diminishing bearish pressure. This may open up possibilities for short-term consolidation or a minor bullish retracement.
Resistance levels: 157.00, 157.50, 158.00.
Support level: 156.40 (20-day SMA), 156.00, 155.50.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.56
|Today Daily Change
|-1.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|157.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.42
|Daily SMA50
|153.2
|Daily SMA100
|149.3
|Daily SMA200
|146.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|158.05
|Previous Daily Low
|155.59
|Previous Weekly High
|158.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|154.88
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|159.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at 12-day lows, drops toward 1.1060
EUR/USD is falling for the fifth consecutive trading day on Monday and it reached the lowest level since July 12 below 1.1070. The US Dollar is rising versus its main European rivals as market participants await the outcome of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD drops again, but manages to retake 1.2800
GBP/USD bottomed at 1.2797, the lowest level in two weeks but then rebounded back above 1.2800. The pair is falling for the seventh consecutive day and it fell under the 20-day Simple Moving Average. The DXY is up 0.25%, above 101.30.
Gold: XAU/USD under mild pressure around $1,960 Premium
Gold is under mild pressure at the beginning of the week, confined to the lower end of the previous week’s range. XAU/USD trades below $1,960 a troy ounce as the US Dollar finds some market favor following mixed but encouraging United States (US) data.
Coinbase vs. SEC lawsuit: Regulatory body set to face exchange in court on August 4
Coinbase is next in line to fight the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after being sued for allegedly violating Securities law.
S&P 500 News: Biggest earnings week of the summer collides with Wednesday Fed announcement
The S&P 500 should experience higher-than-normal volatility this week as a number of newsworthy events converge to buffet the index in both directions.