EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls close in on both Wednesday and Tuesday session's POC, 61.8% Fibos eyed, 120.21/ 121.20

EUR/JPY has moved back to both Wednesday and Tuesday session's POC, finding support overnight from 27th Feb's POC. EUR/JPY has completed a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of Wednesday's range and is 2 pips shy of a 78.6% retracement of the same range. There was an hourly divergence in the Rate of Change signalled on the 4th March lows leading to an upside correction. Considering the break of the hourly trendline resistance , an additional push at this juncture will take the price to a 50% Fib retracement ahead of a run back to the 25th and 26th Feb POC's confluence with a 61.8% Fib target at 120.21 of the 2nd March highs. On a wide outlook, the picture is bullish above and bearish below the structures drawn-out in the bottom chart. 121.20 eyed on the top side.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.