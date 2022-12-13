- EUR/JPY stays mildly bid at the highest levels since November 23.
- Clear break of 50-DMA, seven-week-old descending trend line join bullish MACD signals to favor buyers.
- Sellers need to conquer four-month-old support line to retake control.
EUR/JPY remains sidelined above 145.00 after refreshing the three-week top during early Tuesday, near 145.20 by the press time.
The cross-currency pair rose to a fresh multi-day high after crossing the 144.70 resistance confluence, now support, which comprises 50-DMA and a downward-sloping trend line from October 13.
The resistance breakout also gains support from the bullish MACD signals to direct the EUR/JPY buyers towards September’s high near 145.65. However, the late November swing highs near 146.15 could challenge the pair’s further upside.
That said, multiple hurdles around 147.20 and 147.80 also challenge the EUR/JPY pair’s further advances ahead of highlighting the yearly peak of 148.40 marked in October.
In a case where the quote remains firmer past 148.40, the odds of witnessing the 150.00 round figure on the chart can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive unless the EUR/JPY pair stays beyond 144.40 resistance-turned-support.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-October upside, near 142.70, can’t be ruled out.
However, an ascending trend line from early August, close to 142.00, appears crucial for the EUR/JPY bears to break before taking control.
EUR/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|145.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.13
|Daily SMA50
|144.73
|Daily SMA100
|142
|Daily SMA200
|139.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.1
|Previous Daily Low
|143.72
|Previous Weekly High
|144.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.95
